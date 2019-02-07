The Second Lady of Ghana, Hajia Mrs. Samira Bawumia is set to address the 2019 edition of the Warwick Africa Summit (WAS), at the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom.

The summit, an annual student-led and student-driven conference, is a two-day event aimed at bringing Africa into focus and stimulating conversations about its future. It also celebrates the continent’s economic growth and prospects.

This year’s summit is themed, “We face forward-Daima Mbele, an adaptation of the famous pan-African quote, “forward ever, backwards never”, by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Mrs. Bawumia will be participating as Keynote Speaker of this year’s conference, while bringing into focus, her work with and commitment to her not-for-profit organisation, the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP).

Through SEHP, Mrs. Bawumia has initiated numerous critical and timely interventions in the areas of health, education and women empowerment, with special emphasis on women. Notable amongst them is the ‘Safe Delivery Project’, an initiative that seeks to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality in deprived communities.

Previous editions of the WAS have seen the participation of Amina j. Muhammed, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations; Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria; Aliko Dangote, Africa’s Richest Man and CEO of Dangote; Isabel Dos Santos, Africa’s Richest Woman; and Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President of Nigeria, among others.

The summit is scheduled for the 9th and 10th of February, 2019, in Warwick, United Kingdom.

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh/103.5FM