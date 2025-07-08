Mahama holds fire on Chief Justice decision, awaits probe committee report

President John Dramani Mahama says no decision will be made on the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo until the final report from the committee investigating her conduct is submitted.

Speaking during a meeting with the Council of State on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, the President reaffirmed his commitment to due process and constitutional procedures.

“We’ve had the difficult issue with regards to the suspension of the Chief Justice and of course the Council of State was involved in a part of that process,” he said.

“We’ve done our part, the rest is left with the committee that was set up to come out with whatever its findings are and based on that, whatever the consequential issues are will be dealt with,” President Mahama added.

The Chief Justice, who is facing impeachment proceedings under Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution, has publicly described the process as unconstitutional, irregular, and politically motivated.

At a press conference on Wednesday, June 25, Justice Torkornoo raised concerns about the venue of the proceedings, describing the use of Adu Lodge; a state facility along Castle Drive in Osu, as symbolically troubling. She cited the location’s historical link to the 1981 abduction and murder of three High Court judges and a military officer, one of whom was her uncle and former guardian.

Justice Torkornoo also alleged being threatened to resign, but insisted she would not step down, stating that doing so would imply an admission of guilt and embolden political actors seeking to manipulate the situation.

In a further development, the Chief Justice has filed a case against the Republic of Ghana at the ECOWAS Community Court in Abuja, Nigeria. According to Deputy Attorney General Dr. Justice Srem Sai, the case, filed on July 4, repeats allegations of human rights violations similar to those already pending before Ghana’s Supreme Court and High Court.

READ: Chief Justice Torkornoo has sued government at ECOWAS Court – Deputy AG

“Essentially, Her Ladyship argues that by her suspension, she has effectively been removed from her official capacity without a final determination, impairing her right to function and serve in a position she was constitutionally appointed to,” Dr Srem Sai stated in a Facebook post on July 8.

Meanwhile, President Mahama expressed gratitude to the Council of State for expediting advice on appointments to governing boards and statutory institutions.

“It’s helped us to, more speedily than any government in the past, have persons in place to begin to prosecute the reset agenda that we have,” he said.

Source: Starrfm.com.gh