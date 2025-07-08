Dr. Apaak emphasizes the role of technology in education

Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Clement Apaak, has underscored the role of technology in education, adding that E-learning is both the present and future.

He made these remarks when the eLearning Africa team visited him at the Ministry ahead of the upcoming conference, which will be hosted by Ghana in 2026.

Dr. Apaak stated that e-learning is both the present and the future: “The role of technology in education is not going to change,” he reiterated.

“As a Ministry, we are also eager to ensure that our country and labour force are not left behind,” Dr. Apaak added.

The meeting, which is in preparation for the conference to be held next year at the Accra International Conference Centre, is being organized in collaboration with UNESCO and other partners. Since 2005, eLearning Africa has brought together a diverse network of educators, trainers, technology specialists, policymakers, development experts, and investors to shape the future of education on the African continent.

The 18th Edition of eLearning Africa will take place from June 3 – 5, 2026, in Accra, Ghana, and will be co-hosted by the Ministry of Education under the patronage of the Honourable Minister for Education, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu.

The eLearning Africa team was led by the Founder and Executive Director, Rebecca Stromeyer; Programme Director for eLearning, Rosa Garcia Calero; and eLearning Africa Programme Coordinator, Ms. Diouga Boiro.

