Mahama vows swift action against misconduct in GoldBod Task Force

President John Dramani Mahama has issued a stern warning to members of the newly inaugurated Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Task Force, vowing immediate sanctions against any form of misconduct.

Speaking at the official inauguration of the Task Force on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at Jubilee House, Accra, the President emphasised that abuse of authority will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“Let me be clear: abuse of authority will not be tolerated. Any officer found engaging in misconduct will face immediate sanctions, including dismissal, prosecution, and forfeiture of all entitlements,” he stated.

The GoldBod Task Force, composed of personnel from National Security, the military, and other security agencies, has been mandated to support the full implementation of the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140). Members of the Task Force underwent rigorous vetting, polygraph testing, and anti-corruption training prior to their appointment.

President Mahama outlined strict accountability measures, including the use of body cameras by all officers, GPS tracking of vehicles, and the requirement of written warrants for all field operations. In addition, whistleblower channels have been activated, with informants eligible to receive 10% of any seized gold or cash value.

Charging the Task Force to operate with integrity and professionalism, the President described the assignment as a matter of national duty and pride.

“To the GoldBod Task Force members, you have been entrusted with extraordinary responsibility. Serve with honour. Uphold the values of integrity, professionalism, and discipline. This assignment is not business as usual,” he said.

The Ghana Gold Board and its Task Force are part of a broader initiative by the Mahama administration to reform Ghana’s gold sector, restore accountability, and combat illegal gold trade and smuggling.

