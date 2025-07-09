Ghanaian business mogul enstooled Twafohene of Odau Traditional Area, pledges to support development

The Chief Executive Officer of Afrifanom Group, Nana Osei Afrifa, has been enstooled as the Twafohene of the Odau Traditional Area in Eastern Region.

Afrifanom Group is a Pan-African IT firm with well-established roots in Information Technology, Content Aggregation, Financial Advisory, Agribusiness and Real Estate in Africa.

At a colourful traditional swearing-in ceremony held on Monday, July 7, the CEO was given the stool name ‘Barfuor Osei Afrifa.’

The title of Twafohene, a revered senior sub-chieftaincy role, is historically reserved for individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, moral integrity, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of their people.

The Twafohene plays a pivotal role in the traditional governance system, supporting the traditional council in the preservation of customary law, conflict resolution, and community-led socio-economic development initiatives.

The Odau traditional Council believes Baffuor Osei Afrifa’s knowledge and commitment to development will help transform the community.

Speaking at the swearing- in ceremony, Daasebre Ofosu Kwabi Ayebiahwe, the Chief of Akyem Etwereso and leader of the Odau Traditional Council, explained the cultural and ancestral connections of Baffour Osei Afrifa to the traditional area.

“It should not be a surprise to anyone that I went all the way to Juaso in Asante Akyem to pick a Royal to be enstooled as Twafohene. Odau traditional council and Asante Akyem are one family and traditionally connected. This Royal (Nana Baffour Osei Afrifa) is not only native of Asante Akyem. His biological father is also Krontihene from Akyem Chia, one of the communities under Odau traditional area here. So Baffuor Osei Afrifa is a true Royal”.

Taking his oath of allegiance before the Odau Traditional Council, Baffour Osei Afrifa pledged his unwavering loyalty and service to the the traditional council.

“I swear to serve Odau and Etwereso with all my might and strength except when I am incapacitated by illness or I pass away. I will not rebel to the traditional council. I accept the consequences anytime I break this oath of allegiance.” Pledged Baffour Osei Afrifa.

During the event, Daasebre Kwabi Ayebiahwe, who has led various community-led projects, including the construction of a clinic, police station, and a new palace, renewed calls on government to support ongoing efforts to develop the Mystical River Kwaniakwa into a major tourism destination.

He appealed for assistance to complete the second phase of the construction of canopy walkway at the mystical river Kwaniakwa started by previous government, through the Member of Parliament for the area, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, to boost the site’s tourism potential.

The enstoolment ceremony of Baffour Osei Afrifa attracted notable figures including Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, NPP 2024 Vice Presidential Candidate, Hon. Asenso Boakye, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; Hon. Kofi Marfo;

Hon. Akwasi Acquah; and Hon. Nana Agyei Baffour-Awuah, who represented Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, 2024 Presidential Candidate of the NPP.

They made various donations to support the ceremony and development of the community.

Linda Ahenkorah, District Chief Executive for Akyemansa, also assured of the Assembly’s readiness to partner the traditional council to facilitate economic development in the area.

She urged the youth to learn the culture and tradition of their ancestors to sustain their identity.

“We need to have an identity as Ghanaians, where we are coming from and where we are going to. So in my speech at the palace I gave a word of advice to the youth that they should come back, they should reflect, they should go to our grandparents, go to our chiefs and our queen mothers, let them teach them the ways of the old so that we can all practise it and as I said earlier on it is my vision and a passion of mine to develop the district which at Etwereso is also included” Said the DCE for Akyemansa.

