The end of USAID is not catastrophic for Africa – Dr. Brian Reuben

The closure of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in Africa has sparked intense debate and concern globally. However, Dr. Brian Reuben, Global Business Strategist, Executive Chairman of the Sixteenth Council, and Founder of the Africa Economic Summit has assured that the end of USAID operations in Africa does not spell doom for the continent.

In an exclusive interview with GHOne News’ Natalie Fort, Dr. Reuben noted that while the end of USAID may be disruptive, it is not catastrophic. “Although it could interrupt some health services in fragile states, let’s not pretend USAID was a flawless institution. Much of its spending was siphoned off by administrative overhead, bloated consultancy contracts, and political patronage,” he said.

Dr. Reuben also dismissed alarmist predictions of 14 million deaths as speculative and driven by those who profited from the status quo. “Global health doesn’t hinge on one agency,” he emphasised. “These agencies should serve as platforms for coordination and knowledge, not as gatekeepers of inefficient aid pipelines.”

According to Dr. Reuben, regional bodies like the Africa CDC, in partnership with tech-enabled global initiatives, can take the lead in building smarter health resilience frameworks that don’t rely on aging Western bureaucracies. This approach could enhance US influence by emphasising mutual benefit, not dependency through aid.

The US State Department is taking over programs previously run by USAID, with officials saying the move will restructure US foreign assistance and reorient it toward national interests. However, a study by the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health projects that the cuts could contribute to millions of deaths by 2030, including over 4.5 million among children under 5.

Dr. Reuben’s comments come as US President Donald Trump prepares for an Africa tour, signaling a deliberate move toward a new diplomatic model grounded in trade, security cooperation, and performance-based partnerships. This approach stands as a departure from traditional aid-heavy diplomacy; and if executed with strategic foresight and commitment to mutual benefit, this new approach could potentially redefine the contours of US-Africa relations, unlocking new avenues for cooperation and development between the United States and African countries, ultimately fostering a more prosperous and integrated Africa.

Source: Starrfm.com.gh/Natalie Fort