Energy Minister cuts sod for Anwomaso-Ahodwo GRIDCo transmission project in Kumasi

Ghana’s Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor (MP), has officially cut sod for the commencement of works on the Anwomaso-Ahodwo GRIDCo Transmission Line Project in Kumasi.

The project forms part of a broader initiative to modernize and reinforce Ghana’s national grid, and is funded through a €9.7 million grant from the European Union, in partnership with the French Development Agency (AFD).

The ceremony, held in the Ashanti Region, brought together key stakeholders from government, development agencies, and the private sector. The project aims to upgrade an 18-kilometer 161kV transmission line from a single to a double circuit, tripling its power capacity from 330 MVA to over 1,000 MVA.

This upgrade is expected to significantly improve voltage stability, reduce system losses, and increase the resilience of power supply to Kumasi and its environs.

Speaking at the event, the energy Minister said that the project goes beyond infrastructure.

“This is more than just a fiscal undertaking. It is a bold step forward in our collective ambition to achieve universal access to reliable and affordable electricity,” he said. “This project will ensure system reliability, reduce low-voltage complaints, and strengthen Kumasi’s role as a key power hub.”

The Minister highlighted the fragile state of Ghana’s power sector prior to 2024, noting deficits of about 750MW that impacted both exports and domestic supply.

He commended the collaborative efforts of stakeholders including GRIDCo, ECG, the Energy Commission, and PURC for helping stabilize the sector since he assumed office.

John Jinapor also revealed that Kumasi is poised to become a central power generation enclave, with ongoing efforts expected to bring its electricity generation capacity to over 1,000MW. He outlined plans to integrate natural gas as the primary fuel source in line with Ghana’s energy transition strategy.

“This enclave will not only support Ghana’s industrialization but also allow for the export of electricity to neighboring countries such as Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast,” he added.

The Minister also announced that gas production will be ramped up to 270 million standard cubic feet per day by Sunday, necessitating a temporary power shutdown to facilitate the switch. He appealed for public patience, noting the move is essential for long-term power stability and efficiency.

Speaking at the event, EU Ambassador to Ghana Irchad Razaaly emphasized the strategic importance of the project.

“This is not just about power lines. It symbolizes our shared commitment to a greener, more resilient energy future,” he said. “The EU’s total support for Ghana’s energy grid upgrades stands at around €10 million, with this project forming part of a larger €200 million initiative under the Team Europe Global Gateway Strategy.”

Ambassador Razaaly lauded Ghana’s energy sector reforms and praised GRIDCo’s technical leadership. He emphasized the EU’s commitment to helping Ghana modernize its energy infrastructure, including SCADA systems and telecommunication upgrades for real-time grid monitoring and integration of renewables.

French Embassy representative Clementine Dardy, delivering remarks on behalf of Ambassador Jules-Armand Aniambossou, reaffirmed France’s long-term partnership with Ghana.

“This project is a symbol of our shared vision for a resilient energy sector that supports industrial growth and energy equity,” she said. “France, through AFD, remains committed to strengthening Ghana’s electricity grid and supporting its energy transition through climate-conscious investments.”

She noted that AFD’s current portfolio in Ghana totals over €262 million, with projects aimed at reducing urban-rural energy disparities and promoting innovation in renewable energy.



Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, expressed gratitude to the government for prioritizing the energy needs of the region.

“Stabilizing Kumasi’s power supply is crucial not just for homes and businesses, but also for safeguarding trade, security, and regional development,” he said.

The Anwomaso-Ahodwo project is one of several ongoing initiatives under the government’s broader agenda to modernize Ghana’s energy grid, expand access to electricity, and transition toward cleaner energy sources such as gas, solar, wind, hydro, and biomass.

The energy Minister urged continued stakeholder collaboration and public support, reiterating that the energy sector remains pivotal to Ghana’s industrial and economic transformation.

“This project is not merely about connecting substations it is a strategic shift toward self-reliance, regional competitiveness, and inclusive prosperity,” he said.

The government also announced steps to digitize utility operations, promote electric vehicle use, and involve the private sector in power distribution, all aimed at achieving a sustainable, efficient, and transparent energy future for Ghana.

